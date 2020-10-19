Baku will stop hostilities if Yerevan starts constructive dialogue, says Azeri leader

"It is not our fault that the situation is still in a ‘hot phase’. I have repeatedly said that Azerbaijan is committed to settlement principles which were produced by the longstanding negotiating process. We are ready to stop hostilities as early as tomorrow if Armenia behaves constructively in negotiations. However, the statements that we hear from Yerevan run completely counter to the basic principles ironed out by the OSCE Minsk Group," Aliyev said, when asked if he sees a way to return to the ceasefire negotiated in Moscow or if it is dead.

At the same time, he pinned the responsibility for the disruption of talks on Armenia. "The Armenian leadership recently delivered very dangerous statements, practically rejecting the basic principles. All activities of the Armenian leadership were aimed at disrupting the negotiating process. I already mentioned their numerous statements, provocations and attacks on the peaceful population of Azerbaijan. Therefore, if the Armenian side finally realizes that the way of military provocations will lead them to a catastrophe, we are ready to again suspend military action and solve the issue at the negotiating table," he noted.

The Azeri leader also underscored that Baku remains committed to its obligations assumed in contacts with its partners. "We have always relied on international law and our commitment to resolution of the conflict by peaceful means both from the very beginning and in the negotiations on the conflict settlement. We sought to abide by the obligations that Azerbaijan assumed after talks in Moscow," Aliyev stressed. "Unfortunately, Armenia blatantly violated the ceasefire. In less than 24 hours, the sleeping city of Ganja was attacked."

According to the Azeri leader, the strike was deliberately aimed at residential quarters and there were many dead and wounded after the first attack.

"In other words, Armenia brazenly violated the ceasefire, disrespecting mediators and its obligations assumed following the talks in Moscow," Aliyev said. "After the ceasefire conditions were agreed to exchange captives and dead bodies, Armenia violated the truce on the battlefield as well. However, they thought that it wasn’t enough, and they attacked Ganja. By the way, they did it again two days ago at night. This is an ignoble crime, this is international terrorism. And the fact that the international community unanimously condemned this bloody crime is telling that they won’t get away with it this easily.

Azerbaijan remains loyal to the basic principles of the OSCE Minsk Group for settling the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh, Ilham Aliyev told TASS. "We are committed to the basic principles which I spoke about," Aliyev stressed. "These are the return of the territories occupied by the Armenian side, talks on the future of Nagorno-Karabakh and the return of refugees and forcibly displaced persons to the places of their original residence, including Nagorno-Karabakh and Shusha. This is all written out in the basic principles, and the Armenian side agreed to all of that at different stages," the Azeri president pointed out.

Readiness for talks

Azerbaijani representatives are ready for talks on Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia in Moscow or any place else, according to the country's president. "We are always ready to meet in Moscow or any other place in order to put an end to the standoff and find ways towards a settlement," Aliyev said, when asked whether he was ready to go to Moscow himself to meet with his counterpart through Russia’s mediation.

Baku "is ready for any contacts," the leader assured. "And in this case, I have not received such an invitation, so this question is not for me. Many times personally President of Russia Vladimir Putin and Dmitry Medvedev before him conducted trilateral meetings between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan," he said. "However, after power shifted in Armenia to a Soros-like figure, such contacts have stopped," Aliyev explained.

He said that Russia had always played an important role in the conflict settlement. "There are objective reasons for this - both historical and geographical ones." Another reason is "that for decades, Russia has been active in our region, and the level of interaction is high. That is why, we are ready for any contacts," the head of state stressed.

He reiterated that when an offer came to organize a meeting of the foreign ministers, the Azerbaijani side agreed right away. "This also shows our position, because at that time the Azerbaijani army had already successfully liberated some strategic territories. It had been already more than ten days into the conflict, and it was practically clear to everyone who was capable of what. It was not very difficult to imagine the further course of combat operations. However, in spite of this, we did not stall for time, nor did we refuse. We said: ‘Yes, we are ready’," President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.

Possible arms smuggling

Baku believes that Russian weapons, which, according to the Azerbaijani authorities are delivered to Armenia, may be smuggled there, while the Russian authorities remain unaware of this, Ilham Aliyev revealed to TASS.

"We have shared with the Russian side our concerns that large amounts of weapons are moved from Russian cities to Armenia during the active phase of the confrontation. We have evidence on that score, we have flight maps and we know the types of weapons. All this was let known to the Russian side," Aliyev said.

He stressed that Baku surmised this hardware might be smuggled to Armenia. "We shared our suspicions with the Russian side that some smuggling schemes might be involved. We find it hard to believe that Russia as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group and as a country that is obliged to observe neutrality, just like France and the United States, was arming the Armenian side during the active phase of the conflict," Aliyev said.

"According to our sources, major Russian businessmen of Armenian descent, as well as well-known arms traders who are under international sanctions are behind this. One of the purposes of our message to the Russian side was to ask it to look into the matter. If smuggling is really involved, if Russian weapons are paid for and transported for cash, then there must be a probe into how this is possible," Aliyev said.

He added that Baku had relevant information at its disposal and was prepared to disclose the lists of the supplied items, if need be. "If necessary, we may disclose in the public space the lists of items supplied to Armenia from Russia during this period of time. What aircraft and what air carriers were doing that. Most of the deliveries are illegal," he said.