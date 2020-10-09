Apple claims it has not requested blocking of Telegram channels on Belarus

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Apple has not requested Telegram to block channels with data of Belarusian law enforcement officers; this referred to removal of information containing personal details, Apple told TASS in a comment on Friday.

Apple requested blocking three Telegram channels on Belarus, Telegram founder Pavel Durov wrote in his official channel on Thursday. Apple’s concern was that publication of the personal information of law enforcement officials may incite violence, Durov said. The channels will end up getting blocked on iOS, but remain available on other platforms, he added.