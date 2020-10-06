Armenian Defense Ministry reports continuous shelling of Stepanakert by Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, October 6. /TASS/. Throughout the day, the armed forces of Azerbaijan continued to shell Stepanakert, the capital city of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, Armenian Defense Ministry Representative Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on Tuesday.

"They are targeting residential houses and civilian infrastructure. Injuries were reported," he said.

According to the military spokesman, intense fighting resumed in the southern sector on Tuesday afternoon. In his words, people not serving with the armed forces of Azerbaijan took part in the hostilities.