WHO set to help promote Sputnik V vaccine

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. The Regional Committee for Europe of the World Health Organization (WHO) plans to support the promotion of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge said at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Wednesday.

Kluge highly praised Russian President Vladimir Putin’s speech at the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, in particular for his support to the WHO.