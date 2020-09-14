Coordination council of Belarussian opposition says wants to be heard in Russia

MINSK, September 14. /TASS/. The Coordination council of the Belarusian opposition seeks to make its point of view heard in Moscow and calls "on all partners and allies, including Russia," to support the political dialogue in the republic, the council said in a statement published on its website Monday.

"It is important for us so that the opinion of a significant part of the Belarusian society is heard and taken into account in Russia. The position of our foreign policy partners and allies, undoubtedly, has significant importance for the Belarusian people, for the future of Belarus and the future of Belarusian-Russian relations. […] Meanwhile, sincere support of a real, not fake, political dialogue will facilitate prompt normalization of the situation in Belarus and development of relations between Belarus and Russia," the statement reads.

The organization added that it advocates comprehensive development of relations between Minsk and Moscow.

"The Coordination council has never proclaimed and does not proclaim now its intent to worsen relations between Russia and Belarus. […] We support development of Russian-Belarusian relations in all fields," the statement says.

The Coordination council’s establishment was initiated by former presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya following the presidential elections that took place on August 9. According to the Central Electoral Commission, incumbent president Alexander Lukashenko won with 80.10% of votes. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya came second, with 10.12% of votes. She refused to recognize the results; shortly after the elections, she left the country. Immediately after the results were announced, mass protests sparked across Belarus, causing clashes with the law enforcement during the initial days. The Belarusian opposition’s Coordination council urges to continue protesting until the authorities agree to hold repeat elections, while the authorities demand for the unauthorized rallies to stop.