MINSK, August 26. /TASS/. Over one thousand people have already joined the Coordination Council of Belarusian opposition, member of the council’s presidium Maria Kolesnikova told journalists on Wednesday.

"Over one thousand people have already joined the opposition council of Belarus," she claimed.

According to her, after a criminal case was launched over the council’s creation, 450 people applied to join.