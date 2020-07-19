Lukashenko’s spokeswoman refutes allegations about his health problems

MINSK, July 19. /TASS/. Belarusian president’s press secretary Natalia Eismont has refuted medial allegations that Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has health problems.

"’Don’t count on it,’ Eismot told Ekho (Ekho Moskvy, or Moscow’s Echo, radio station - TASS). It is a response to the echo of media allegation about the leader’s (Alexander Lukashenko - TASS) health," as follows from a Telegram post on the Pul Pervogo channel close to the press service of the Belarusian leader.

"Thank you for caring that much about the president’s health. Take care of your own health as well," the message says.

Eismont has not yet answered a TASS question about the president’s health.

A number of Telegram channels reported on Sunday that the Belarusian president had been taken to hospital with a high blood pressure bout. According to these reports, health problems allegedly appeared on Friday night, after Lukashenko’s meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, who attended a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.