UK announces personal sanctions against 25 Russians over Magnitsky case

LONDON, July 6. /TASS/. On Monday, UK announced introduction of personal sanctions against 25 Russian citizens which London considers involved in violation of human rights, according to UK government information website.

The list of sanctioned people includes Russian Investigative Committee head Alexander Bastrykin, Deputy Prosecutor General Vikotr Grin, Deputy Minister of the Interior Alexey Anichin. The people in the list have been barred from entering the UK, and their assets in the country, if they have any, will be frozen. They will be barred from conducting business both inside the UK and via UK citizens’ mediation.

The sanctions enter force from the moment of publication of the document. The sanctions were introduced within the framework of the so-called "Magnitsky amendment" to the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Bill, adopted by the House of Commons in May 2018, and which was supposed to enter force immediately after the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union.