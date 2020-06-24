Serbian president says experienced amazing feelings during Victory Day Parade in Moscow

BELGRADE, June 24. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has experienced unbelievable moments when he was watching Serbian soldiers march through Red Square during the Victory Day Parade in Moscow marking the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory in World War Two, Vucic wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

"The guardsmen were great. Those are amazing feelings when you are standing on Red Square and Serbian soldiers are marching. I wanted to show by pointing to my heart how much I love the Serbian flag and army as well as Serbia. It is a special feeling," the Serbian leader wrote.

The Serbian president is visiting Moscow for the Victory Day Parade. This year, 75 members of the Serbian National Guards participated in the parade.

After the parade, Russian President Vladimir Putin laid flowers at the Eternal Flame of the Tomb to the Unknown Soldier, paying tribute to the Soviet soldiers fallen in World War Two. The visiting foreign leaders of Abkhazia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina (the Serb member of the Bosnian presidency Milorad Dodik - TASS), Kazakhstan, Moldova, Serbia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and South Ossetia joined the Russian president in the flower laying ceremony.