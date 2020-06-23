US says ready to work with Russia to seek solutions within Open Skies Treaty framework

WASHINGTON, June 23./TASS/. The US is ready to work with Russia to seek solutions related to the Open Skies Treaty, the 2020 Compliance Report of the US Department of State, issued late on Monday, said.
"For so long as the United States remains a Party to the Open Skies Treaty, it will continue to work closely with Allies and partners at the OSCC, its subordinate working groups, and other bilateral and multilateral venues to address Russia’s violations and improve the overall operation of the Treaty," the report said. "The United States also remains ready to work in good faith with Russia in seeking solutions to these issues," the 2020 Adherence to and Compliance with Arms Control, Nonproliferation, and Disarmament Agreements and Commitments (Compliance Report) said.