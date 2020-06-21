Trump says could meet with Venezuela’s Maduro - report

WASHINGTON, June 22. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump floated a possibility of meeting with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

"I would maybe think about that," Trump said in an interview for Axios. "Maduro would like to meet. And I'm never opposed to meetings — you know, rarely opposed to meetings."

Answering a question whether he regrets the advice of his former National Security Advisor John Bolton to support Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guadio, Trump said "not particularly."

" I could have lived with it or without it, but I was very firmly against what's going on in Venezuela," Trump said. "Guaid· was elected. I think that I wasn't necessarily in favor, but I said — some people that liked it, some people didn't."

The political situation in Venezuela escalated on January 23, 2019, when ex-speaker of the parliament Juan Guaido declared himself an interim president. He was recognized as the head of state by the US, and a number of its allies. Russia, China, Iran, Turkey and a number of other nations supported Maduro, who called the situation a coup attempt and cut diplomatic ties with the US.