Russia, Iran to sign declaration on enhancing the role of international law

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Moscow and Tehran will sign a declaration today on enhancing the role of international law, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters at a news conference on Tuesday following talks with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif.

"Today we will sign an important document, a declaration of the Russian Federation and the Islamic Republic of Iran, on enhancing the role of international law," he said. "We consider it very relevant, given constant attempts by a number of countries to promote a flawed world order concept based on the rules, which undermine the cornerstone principles of justice and mutual respect taken by our predecessors as a basis of international law and the Charter of the United Nations."

Lavrov described his talks with Zarif as "very timely" and thanked Iran’s top diplomat for accepting the invitation to come to Moscow for a "very useful" conversation.