Russia has over 177,000 beds for COVID-19 patients — deputy premier

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. More than 177,000 beds for patients diagnosed with novel coronavirus, including 25,000 in intensive care units, have been created in Russia, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said.

"At the time when the outbreak began, we had approximately 40,000 beds ready to accept patients, but today, thanks to efforts of all Russian regions, the network currently created on the territory of the Russian Federation comprises over 177,000 hospital beds, including 25,000 in intensive care," she said.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 5,807,100 people have been infected worldwide and more than 357,800 deaths have been reported.

To date, a total of 387,623 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 159,227 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 4,374 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.