Over 104,000 people contract COVID-19 across the world in past day

The death toll from the coronavirus rose by over 4,200, surpassing 353,000. In the past day, some 104,505 new cases were recorded. The WHO relies only on official data provided by the countries. A day earlier, some 84,314 new COVID-19 cases and 5,581 deaths were registered.

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The number of COVID-19 cases across the world grew by more than 104,000 in the past day, reaching nearly 5.6 mln, the World Health Organization said.

North and South America has the world’s highest COVID-19 caseloads estimated at 2,556,479. In the past day this number climbed by 60,254. The death toll rose by 2,584, reaching 148,412.

Europe has reported over 2 mln coronavirus cases and 177,331 deaths. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases rose by over 18,000 and the death toll increased by 1,105.

The Eastern Mediterranean region comes in third with 461,824 cases and 11,621 deaths. In the past day, the number of cases there grew by 12,234 and 169 people died.

Most COVID-19 cases have been registered in the United States - 1,658,896. Brazil comes in second with 391,222 cases and Russia is in the third place with 379,051. Among the ten countries with the highest caseloads is the United Kingdom (267, 244), Spain (237,141), Italy (231,139), Germany (179,717), Turkey (159,797), India (158,333) and France (142,852).