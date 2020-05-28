Georgian envoy says ready to talk access of Russian experts to Richard Lugar Center

Georgia’s former State Security Minister Igor Giorgadze told reporters in late 2018 he had evidence that the lab was carrying out dangerous experiments on humans

TBILISI, May 28. /TASS/. Georgian prime minister’s special envoy for settling relations with Russia Zurab Abashidze has announced that he is ready to discuss issuing permits for Russian experts to visit Georgia’s Richard Lugar Center for Public Health Research with member of the Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament), Russian envoy to talks with Georgia Grigory Karasin.

Read also Georgia yet to confirm invitation to visit Lugar Research Center — Russian senator

"We have repeatedly said that Georgia, being a responsible signatory to the UN Biological Weapons Convention, is ready to welcome Russian experts in [Richard] Lugar laboratory, however, they must be people who have clearance to the relevant lab infrastructure," he told TASS Thursday. "We are ready to welcome experts within the convention mechanisms’ framework and not on the bilateral level. Of course, if he [Karasin — TASS] is going to ask questions regarding this topic, I am ready to discuss it with him and reiterate that we are ready to receive experts in the laboratory," he added.

Read also US labs in third countries may be developing pathogenic agents — diplomat

Abashidze noted that the specific date for the meeting with Karasin is not determined yet. It is preliminarily scheduled for July-August. "Our meeting depends on the coronavirus pandemic," the special envoy concluded. Russia’s position

Read also US refusal to ensure transparency of lab activities raises questions — Lavrov