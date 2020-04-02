First Russian plane with humanitarian aid to arrive in Serbia on April 3

BELGRADE, April 2. /TASS/. The first Russian plane carrying humanitarian aid will arrive in Serbia on April 3 at 11:00 local time (12:00 Moscow time), Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said in an address to the Serbian nation on Thursday.

"The first Ilyushin [plane] transporting eight doctors arrives tomorrow at 11. There will be specialists on disinfection with special equipment, artificial ventilation machines and medicine as well. I think this is the same package that they sent to Italy," Vucic said.

The Serbian leader noted that Russia is also facing problems. "This is why we are so grateful to Russia for remembering us in such a difficult time," he stated.

Vucic held a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier on Thursday. The Serbian leader lauded the phone call on Twitter. "A very good conversation with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin. Our friendship has been reaffirmed, and significant deliveries of aid are coming to Serbia. We thank Vladimir Putin and the Russian nation," the Serbian leader wrote.

On March 26, Serbia’s Cabinet of Ministers asked Russia for help in the fight against the novel coronavirus. Belgrade has asked for aid in accordance with the existing agreement between the states on emergency humanitarian cooperation. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Serbia’s request would not remain unanswered.

Serbia has closed its borders, having introduced a state of emergency and a curfew on the entire territory of the country. Parliamentary elections have been canceled, railway and bus transport links between cities have been suspended. People over the age of 65 are forbidden from leaving their homes.

The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Serbia has risen by 111 in the past 24 hours, reaching 1,171, with 31 reported deaths. Kosovo and Metohija reported 108 cases of infection and one death. The neighboring Bosnia and Herzegovina has documented 410 cases of COVID-19, 12 deaths and 17 recoveries. Montenegro has reported 115 cases of infection and one death.

