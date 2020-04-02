US and Russia will continue providing assistance to each other — spokesperson

WASHINGTON, April 2. /TASS/. The United States and Russia will continue to provide assistance to each other in times of crisis, Spokesperson for the US Department of State Morgan Ortagus said in a press statement released on Wednesday.

"Both countries have provided humanitarian assistance to each other in times of crisis in the past and will no doubt do so again in the future," Ortagus said. "This is a time to work together to overcome a common enemy that threatens the lives of all of us," she added.

"The United States is committed to the global fight against COVID-19," she stressed. "The countries of the G20 agreed last week to work together to defeat the coronavirus, and we are working closely with these countries and others to ensure that critically needed supplies get to those in need," she noted.

"As a follow-up to the March 30 phone call between President Trump and President Putin, the United States has agreed to purchase needed medical supplies, including ventilators and personal protection equipment, from Russia, which were handed over to FEMA [Federal Emergency Management Agency] on April 1 in New York City," Ortagus said.

According to latest reports, over 213,000 coronavirus cases were confirmed in the United States, and over 4,700 people died from coronavirus-related illnesses and complications.