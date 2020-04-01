Nearly 770 people die from coronavirus in US in past day — media

NEW YORK, April 1. /TASS/. The death toll from novel coronavirus COVID-19 in the United States has reached 770 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities in the country to 3,788, CNN reported on Tuesday.

This is the first time since the start of the pandemic when more than 700 people died in the US from a coronavirus-associated illness.

According to Johns Hopkins Unversity, over 185,000 cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the US so far. Over 6,300 people in the US have recovered. The death toll in the United States reached 3,788, which is greater than the number of fatalities in China (3,309).

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in more than 160 countries, including Russia.