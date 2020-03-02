Number of coronavirus victims in China up to 2,912

March 2./TASS/ The number of victims of the new coronavirus in China has increased to 2912, up by 42 people per day, with over 44,400 people recovered from the illness, the State Committee on Hygiene and Health of China said on Monday

According to the committee, the number of confirmed cases of infection in China has exceeded 80,000 cases.

On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities reported to the World Health Organization about an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown etiology in Wuhan, an economic and industrial megalopolis with a population of 12 million. As of today, more than 50 countries and territories, including Russia, have reported confirmed coronavirus cases.

The World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, characterizing it as an epidemic with multiple locations. According to the latest reports, over 79,800 cases of patients infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in China and other countries. The virus’ death toll has hit 2,870, yet about 42,000 patients have recovered from the disease.