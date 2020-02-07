91-year-old Chinese man recovers from coronavirus, media reports say

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. A 91-year-old resident of China’s Hubei province has recovered from the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), Xinhua news agency informed on Friday. The man was the oldest person infected with coronavirus in the country.

"I am very happy to be cured," the patient, surnamed Wang, told Xinhua. "I want to thank all the medical staff for their treatment and organizations at all levels for their concern and care."

The man was hospitalized on January 23 in the city of Yichang.

On December 31, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan - a large trade and industrial center in central China populated by 11 million people. On January 7, Chinese experts identified the infecting agent - coronavirus 2019-nCoV. The virus spread to 24 more countries apart from China - Australia, Belgium, Cambodia, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Japan, India, Italy, Malaysia, Nepal, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States and Vietnam. WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak in China a global health emergency.

Currently, the total number of people infected with coronavirus exceeded 31,000 in China with over 630 people reported to have died from the disease. Meanwhile, over 1,500 people are said to have recovered from it.