Death toll from new coronavirus in China's Hubei province climbs to 479 — media

BEIJING, February 5. /TASS/. The death toll from the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV in China's Hubei province has climbed to 479, China Central Television reported on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, reports said that 414 people died from the new coronavirus in Hubei.

According to latest reports, over 16,600 people in Hubei province were infected with the new coronavirus. However, the number of people who recovered after contracting the coronavirus (520 people) has for the first time surpassed the number of people who died from 2019-nCoV.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center in central China populated by 11 million people. On January 7, Chinese experts identified the infecting agent: coronavirus 2019-nCoV.

According to latest reports, over 20,400 people were infected with the new coronavirus in China, and the death toll surpassed 420.

Cases of the new coronavirus were also confirmed in 24 other countries, including Russia. The WHO declared the new coronavirus outbreak an international public health emergency.