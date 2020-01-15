Japan and US agree that escalation in Middle East should be avoided — ministry

Japan will try to help ease tensions between US and Iran — defense minister

TOKYO, January 15. /TASS/. Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi has met with US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo in San Francisco on Tuesday, the Japanese Foreign Minister said in a statemenet released on Wednesday.

"The sides openly exchanged opinions on the situation in the Middle East," the foreign ministry said. "Minister Motegi said that he is deeply concerned over the escalation in the region and called on all interested partoes to make diplomatic efforts to help ease tensions. The sides also agreed that it is important to avoid escalating the situation in the Midde East," the ministry added.

Motegi and Pompeo also discussed the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on January 3, when the United States delivered air strikes at the area near the Baghdad airport, killing commander of Iran's Quds Force Major General Qasem Soleimani. In response, Tehran delivered air strikes at two facilities in Iraq used by US forces — Ayn al Asad air base and airport in Erbil.