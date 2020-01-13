Iranian leader approves bill that places Pentagon on list of terrorist organizations

TEHRAN, January 13. /TASS/. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has approved the bill of the Iranian parliament, which places the Pentagon on the list of terrorist organizations, the Tasnim News Agency informed on Monday.

The bill amends the law approved in Iran last April, which places the United States Central Command of the US Department of Defense (CENTCOM) on the list of terrorist organizations. Now, this list also includes all employees of the Pentagon and any institutions related to it.

Previously, the bill was approved by the Guardian Council of the Constitution, tasked with verifying that the Iranian laws adhere to the country’s constitution.

The Iranian parliament voted to place the Pentagon on the list of terrorist organizations on January 7, with 228 MPs out of 238 voting in favor of the bill. This initiative came as a response to the US strike near the Baghdad airport on January 3, which killed General Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force.