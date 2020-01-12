Three crossing points for civilians in Syria’s Idlib area to open on Jan 13

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Three checkpoints for civilians willing to return to their homes from the Idlib de-escalation zone to the territories under the control of the Syrian government will open on January 13, Major General Yuri Borenkov, chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, told reporters on Saturday.

"The Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria is receiving numerous requests from Syrian civilians from the Idlib de-escalation zone controlled by armed groups to return to their homes located on the territories liberated from militants. In order to organize the exit of civilians to territories under the control of the Syrian government, three crossing points will begin to function in Abu Ed Duhur, Habit and Hader," Borenkov said.

The general added that the crossings would provide first aid to those who need it, give out water, food and basic necessities. The Russian center will also transport the civilians to safe regions.

Employees of the Russian reconciliation center continue to fulfill the tasks assigned to them after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. They regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on aiding the refugees who are returning to their homes and evacuating civilians from the war-torn country’s de-escalation zones. In total, since the beginning of the regulation process, the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria has held 2,325 humanitarian actions.