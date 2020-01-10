Pompeo discusses Middle East developments with UN secretary general

WASHINGTON, January 10. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo has held telephone talks with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday, Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

"They discussed ongoing developments in the Middle East, as well as the enduring importance of the UN Charter, which was the topic of a high-level open debate at the UN Security Council today," Ortgaus said.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on January 3, when the United States delivered air strikes at the area near the Baghdad airport, killing commander of Iran's Quds Force Major General Qasem Soleimani. In response, Tehran delivered air strikes at two facilities in Iraq used by US forces — Ayn al Asad air base and airport in Erbil.