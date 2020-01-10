US House passes measure that would limit Trump's military action against Iran

Current stage of standoff between US, Iran not over yet, Japanese expert warns

WASHINGTON, January 10. /TASS/. The US House of Representatives has adopted a war powers resolution on Thursday that would limit President Donald Trump's military actions against Iran. The session was broadcast on the official website of the House.

A total of 224 Congressmen voted for the resolution, and 194 voted against it. Three Republicans supported the document, while eight Democrats voted against it.

The resolution obliges the president to seek approval from the US Congress before taking any further military action against Iran.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on January 3, when the United States delivered air strikes at the area near the Baghdad airport, killing commander of Iran's Quds Force Major General Qasem Soleimani. In response, Tehran delivered air strikes at two facilities in Iraq used by US forces — Ayn al Asad air base and airport in Erbil.