Baghdad’s Green Zone comes under fire

CAIRO, January 6./TASS/. At least three people were injured when blasts shook the Green Zone area of Baghdad near the US Embassy, Al Sumaria TV has reported.

It said that about five projectiles hit that strictly protected neighborhood of the Iraqi capital. One of them hit a residential building opposite the embassy. Ambulance arrived to the site, rushing the wounded persons to nearby clinics.

US helicopters took to the air. The Green Zone is a neighborhood in central Baghdad where government facilities and embassies are located.