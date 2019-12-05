Bulgaria’s ex-top diplomat calls for improving relations with Russia

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Bulgaria’s government should try to improve relations with Russia and refrain from escalating tensions further, the country’s former Foreign Minister Kristian Vigenin said on Thursday.

"It is a bad thing when countries expel diplomats. Such a thing happening between Bulgaria and Russia, as well as [Russian] President Putin’s statement about delays in the TurkStream project, indicate a problem. We call on the prime minister and the government to try to improve our relations with Russia instead of raising tensions between the two countries," Vigenin said, as cited by the Bulgarian Socialist Party’s website.