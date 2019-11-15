Russia ready to help Venice after record flooding

Venice has been struck by the highest tide in 50 years this week, with the acqua alta, or high water, hitting nearly 1.9 meters on November 13

ST. PETERSBURG, November 15. /TASS/. Russia is ready to offer its assistance to Venice after the worst flooding in 50 years but a corresponding request from the Italian side is needed, Russian presidential envoy for international cultural cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoi told TASS on Friday on the sidelines of the 8th St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum. "Such assistance is rendered at a corresponding request as it takes place in a foreign country. Should the Italian side asks Russia for that, this request will be considered," he said, adding that Russia is also ready to help the French restore the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris after the devastating fire but, likewise, a corresponding request from the French side is needed.

"I don’t think it is right to indulge in such speculations until such requests are received but I would like to repeat: we are always ready to help people in need. Should they ask we will take such a request very seriously," he said. Venice has been struck by the highest tide in 50 years this week, with the acqua alta, or high water, hitting nearly 1.9 meters on November 13. More than 80% of the lagoon city was flooded, including the crypt of the 12th century St. Mark’s Basilica. On Friday, the city authorities issued a warning about another wave of flooding when the water level may raise abover the critical mark of 1.3 meters.