Venice flooded by highest tide in 50 years

Venice was flooded by the highest tide in more than 50 years. The water level peaked at 183 centimeters. More than 80% of the city was flooded. The highest level ever recorded was 190 centimeters during the infamous flood of 1966. Images of severe flooding in Venice - in this gallery.
A woman carries her daughter in flooded St. Mark's Square in Venice© AP Photo/Luca Bruno
People walking on catwalks set up on the occasion of a high tide in Venice© AP Photo/Luca Bruno
Tourists carrying their luggage in flooded Venice© AP Photo/Luca Bruno
The high tide reached a peak of 183 centimeters© Andrea Merola/ANSA via AP
A shopkeeper looks out of his shop in Venice© Andrea Merola/ANSA via AP
More than 80% of the city was flooded© AP Photo/Luca Bruno
The highest water level ever recorded was 190 centimeters during infamous flooding in 1966© AP Photo/Luca Bruno
People walking in a flooded St. Mark's Square in Venice© AP Photo/Luca Bruno
People walk in a flooded St. Mark's Square in Venice© AP Photo/Luca Bruno
A woman standing on catwalk in a flooded Venice© AP Photo/Luca Bruno
A masks seller sits on a chair of his shop in a flooded Venice© AP Photo/Luca Bruno
The extreme floodwaters at St Mark's Square in Venice© EPA-EFE/ANDREA MEROLA
A woman is silhouetted as she walks towards a flooded St. Mark's Square in Venice© AP Photo/Luca Bruno
