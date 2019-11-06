Moscow’s arguments will be accounted for in Russian Vinnik’s case hearing — Greek ministry

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. The legal arguments provided by Russia allow considering the case of Russian national Alexander Vinnik who has been remanded in a Greek prison for more than two years now in a light that is consistent with Russia’s position, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Wednesday following talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"Mr. Lavrov explained to me Russia’s interest in considering this case. The minister was very courteous and provided me with a number of legal arguments that allow considering the case in the specific light," he said.

The minister added that he shares Russia’s interest in this matter and hopes that "the Greek judiciary will soon hear the case in accordance with the current legislation as well as international law."

Alexander Vinnik was detained in Greece on July 25, 2017, at the request of the US, where he is accused of laundering four to nine billion dollars through the now non-existent BTC-e cryptocurrency trading platform.