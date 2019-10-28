Belarus to take response measures in wake of US deploying tanks near its border — ministry

MINSK, October 28. /TASS/. Belarus aims to take response measures to the deployment of US tanks in Lithuania near the Belarusian border and the planned NATO Defender Europe drills set to take place in spring 2020, Belarusian Defense Minister Andrei Ravkov stated on Monday.

US to beef up military presence in Lithuania as Russia and Belarus team up for drills

"There will be arms control measures, measures aimed to send inspections to the adjacent areas and enhance intelligence activity," the defense minister said, quoted by the Belta news agency.

The minister added that Belarus plans to increase its military contingency in the Lithuanian direction in order to reinforce the Belarusian border.

Ravkov noted that Belarus would also take diplomatic and information measures.

In October, the US Armed Forces deployed 500 troops, 30 Abrams tanks and 25 Bradley fighting vehicles to a training area in Lithuania’s Pabrade, a city 15 kilometers away from the Belarusian border.

The 2020 Defender Europe drills are set to take place in April-May 2020. Eighteen states will take part in the exercises held on the territory of 10 European states, including Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, which border Belarus.