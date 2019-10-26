Nearly 40 people killed in protests in Iraq — media

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. /TASS/. At least 40 people were killed in Friday's clashes in Iraq's Baghdad and other provinces, Reuters reported on Saturday.

Around 2,000 people were injured in clashes.

After a week-long pause, demonstrations resumed on Friday in Baghdad and several predominantaly Shia provinces in the country's central and southern parts against deteriorating living conditions, increasing unemployment rates and corruption.

On October 1, anti-government protests erupted in several Iraqi provinces against poverty, unemployment and corruption. Demonstrators in Baghdad and several southern and northern provinces demanded resignation of the government. Protests soon turned into violent clashes with police and military.