Riots in Catalonia: Third night of violent protests

Catalonia has been gripped by protests and rallies since October 15. At least 96 people were injured in Catalonia on October 16 during protests against the sentencing of local politicians who organized an independence referendum in 2017, local medical services reported.

The unrest was sparked by the Spanish Supreme Court’s verdict on Catalan politicians involved in what Madrid deemed to be an illegal referendum for the region’s independence in 2017. Some of the 12 leaders of the Catalan independence movement charged under the case were found guilty of sedition and misuse of public funds, with Vice President of Catalonia Oriol Junqueras getting the harshest penalty of 13 years.