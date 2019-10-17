Almost 30 injured in protests in Spain’s Catalonia — paper

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. At least 28 people sought medical assistance in Barcelona during protests against the sentencing of local politicians who organized an independence referendum in 2017, the El Pais newspaper said on Thursday citing medical services.

The Vanguardia newspaper earlier said 11 people were injured as the protests turned violent on Wednesday.

It said that a crowd that gathered outside the Government of Catalonia’s Internal Affairs Department started throwing large stones and firecrackers at the police. Besides, at some point, someone sprayed acid toward officers. On several occasions, police had to use force against protesters.

A cameraman of the Telemadrid TV station was among those injured in the unrest.

Meanwhile, President of the Government of Catalonia Quim Torra condemned the protests, saying that "the movement for independence must not be violent."

"We have always condemned violence. The incidents that we saw on the streets of our country must not be allowed to happen," Vanguardia quoted him as saying.

Russia’s flagship air carrier Aeroflot warned passengers that upcoming protests and manifestations, scheduled to continue in Barcelona on October 18, may lead to major roads being blocked. Due to that, passengers can change or return their tickets dated October 17-19 without bearing any additional costs. The company also advised its passengers in the area to arrive for check-in at least three hours before the flight.

Catalonia has been gripped by protests and rallies since Monday. The unrest was sparked by the Spanish Supreme Court’s verdict on Catalan politicians involved in what Madrid deemed to be an illegal referendum for the region’s independence in 2017.

Some of the 12 leaders of the Catalan independence movement charged under the case were found guilty of sedition and misuse of public funds, with Vice President of Catalonia Oriol Junqueras getting the harshest penalty of 13 years.

Former President of the Catalan National Assembly Jordi Sanchez and President of Omnium Cultural Jordi Cuixart were sentenced to nine years of imprisonment. Former President of the Parliament of Catalonia Carme Forcadell received 11 years and six months behind bars. Those convicted in the case were also banned from holding state positions for various lengths of time.

On October 27, Catalonia’s parliament voted for a resolution proclaiming independence based on the results of a referendum for autonomy held on October 1. The Spanish authorities declared the plebiscite to be illegal. The Senate (upper house of the Spanish parliament) approved Madrid’s request to implement Article 155 of the Spanish Constitution. This article, which had never been used before, allows for restricting Catalonia’s self-government. Subsequently, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy dismissed the Catalan parliament and called for early parliamentary elections.