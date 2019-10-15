US-led coalition exits Manbij

TASS, October 15. Forces of the US-led coalition are withdrawing from northeastern Syria and have left Manbij town, the spokesman for the Operation Inherent Resolve said via Twitter on Tuesday.

"Coalition forces are executing a deliberate withdrawal from northeast Syria. We are out of Manbij," the spokesman said.

On October 9, Ankara launched a military operation in northern Syria dubbed Peace Spring, which began with airstrikes on positions of Kurdish units. The objective is to create a buffer zone in northern Syria where Syrians refugees could return, Ankara claims. The buffer zone will also establish a security belt along the Turkish border. The Syrian SANA news agency branded the operation as aggression, while the international community condemned Ankara’s actions.