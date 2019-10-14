Turkey won’t stop Syria operation until it achieves goals, Erdogan administration says

ANKARA, October 14. /TASS/. Ankara is not planning to stop its Operation Peace Spring in Syria until Turkish forces attain their goals, Turkish Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Monday.

“Those, who ignored the deaths of thousands of civilians during the attacks on Mosul, Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor, today call for stopping Operation Peace Spring and threaten Turkey with sanctions. We won’t stop until we achieve the goals that have been set,” Kalin wrote on his Twitter page. Earlier some countries, including the United States, said they were considering slapping various restrictions on Ankara over its military incursion into Syria.

On October 9, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan launched an offensive into northern Syria, dubbed Operation Peace Spring, which began with airstrikes on Kurdish units. The objective is to establish a safety zone in northern Syria in order to protect the Turkish border. Ankara hopes refugees could return there from Turkey. Syria’s state news agency SANA slammed Ankara’s operation as an act of aggression. Likewise, the global community has condemned Turkey’s actions.