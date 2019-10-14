Death toll in Ecuador’s riots reaches 7, over 1,300 injured

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. At least seven people were killed and another 1,340 were injured during anti-government protests in Ecuador, which saw clashes between activists and police, the human rights ombudsman’s office said in a statement.

Since the protests began on October 3, some 1,121 people have been taken into custody, mostly men. Earlier, Ecuador’s Interior Minister Maria Paula Romo said at least 86 police officers were wounded during the rallies.

On October 1, Ecuador’s President Lenin Moreno signed a decree on cancelling fuel subsidies starting from October 3. This triggered a spike in fuel prices by more than 120%. Protests erupted in Ecuador, soon turning into clashes with police. Moreno declared the state of emergency in the country.