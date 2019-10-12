Protest leaders in Ecuador refuse to start dialogue with authorities

BUENOS AIRES, October 12. /TASS/. Leaders of indigenous protesters in Ecuador have refused to engage in a dialogue with President Lenin Moreno until the decree on cancelling fuel subsidies is recalled, the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador said in a statement on Friday.

"The dialogue offered by the government does not seem trustworthy," the statement said adding that they "will engage in dialogue when Decree 883 is recalled."

Moreno earlier called on protesters to engage in "direct dialogue" with the government with the aim of ceasing violence and stabilizing the political situation in the country.

Last week, Moreno signed a decree on cancelling fuel subsidies starting from October 3. This led to the spike in fuel prices by more than 120%. Protests erupted in the country, soon turning into clashes with police. Moreno declared the state of emergency in the country.

Ecuador's authorities said on Wednesday that over 400 people, including 86 police officers, received medical assistance. The press service of the human rights ombudsperson said that five people died in clashes between protesters and the police.