Farewell service for Jacques Chirac to take place in Paris on September 29 — media

According to the media, the place and time for the ceremony were chosen by the family of the 86-year old politician who passed away on Thursday. It is still unclear whether the coffin will be presented for the public to see. The authorities are working on the details of the ceremony, more precise information is expected to come later day.

PARIS, September 27. /TASS/. The French authorities are preparing a farewell ceremony for former President Jacques Chirac in front of Les Invalides in Paris’ 7th arrondissement at noon on Sunday, September 29, the Europe 1 radio reports on Friday.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Thursday that Monday is declared a day of mourning across France, while the memorial service will be held in the 6th arrondissement of Paris in the Church of Saint-Sulpice. The service will be attended by the incumbent president as well as leaders of other states.

The radio station also recalled that Jacques Chirac was personally acquainted with a number of African leaders, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Former French President Jacques Chirac passed away on Thursday morning surrounded by his family, Chirac’s son-in-law Frederic Salat-Baroux announced. Chirac left politics after his two presidential terms (1995-2007). French radio stations recall that he suffered a "vascular incident" in 2005. In 2016, his health deteriorated dramatically following the passing of his elder daughter. The last three years, he did not take part in official ceremonies and rarely invited visitors.