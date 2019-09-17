NSA whistleblower Snowden’s book goes on sale in Germany

BERLIN, September 17. Former US National Security Agency (NSA) contractor Edward Snowden’s memoirs went on sale in German shops on Tuesday. The original English version and its translation into German are available in Berlin retail chains, TASS reported.

The book dubbed Permanent Record consists of three parts which are divided into 29 chapters. Each chapter is devoted to a particular period in the author’s life. The German hard cover version is 428 pages long, while the paperback version has 340 pages. They cost 22 and 21 euros, correspondingly.

In 2013, Snowden released information on methods of electronic surveillance of American intelligence services, including illegal tapping of foreign leaders’ talks. Fleeing from prosecution, Snowden sent requests for asylum to some countries, including Russia. On August 1, 2014, he received residence permit in Russia for three years, which was later prolonged for another three years.

In the US Snowden is charged with violation of two sections of the law on spying. He may face up to 10 years behind bars under each of these sections. The US administration officials repeatedly stated that they consider Snowden a traitor and are not going to pardon him as he had inflicted serious damage to the interests of national security.