Erdogan’s Crimea statement is mere political gesture towards Ukraine’s Zelensky — expert

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Ankara does not recognize Crimea as part of Russia in a kind of political courtesy gesture towards his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky, Head of the Centre of the Near and Middle East of the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies Vladimir Fitin told TASS on Thursday.

"Erdogan made this statement because it was Zelensky. He repeated it again to please the Ukrainian partner. It is like music to the ears of the Ukrainian president," the expert underlined. "He confirmed the previous position of Ankara that it does not recognize Crimea’s reunification with Russia and fully support the Crimean-Tatar diaspora, which particularly is on the Turkish territory as well."