Almost 57,000 Ukrainians diagnosed with measles in 2019

KIEV, August 6. /TASS/. The number of people diagnosed with measles in Ukraine continues to grow, having reached nearly 57,000 since the beginning of the year, the press service of the Ukrainian Healthcare Ministry reported.

"A total of 56,861 people, including 26,748 adults and 30,113 children, have been diagnosed with measles in Ukraine in 2019. Eighteen fatalities have been registered. In total, 117,000 people have fallen ill since the measles outbreak in the summer of 2017," the press service said.

According to the Healthcare Ministry, 287 people, including 127 chidren, were diagnosed with measles in the first week of August. Most cases were reported in Kiev and the Vinnitsa, Chernovtsy, Kiev and Khmelnitsky regions.

The ministry called for mandatory vaccinations for both children and grown-ups and recalled that unvaccinated children could not attend schools and day-care centers in accordance with the Supreme Court’s decision.

In March 2019, Ukraine topped the list of countries with the highest measles rate.