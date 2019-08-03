Ukrainian President Zelensky’s party secures 43.16% in parliament election

KIEV, August 3. /TASS/. The Servant of the People political party has won a sweeping victory in the snap election to the Verkhovna Rada (parliament) taking 43.16% of the votes, Ukraine’s Central Election Commission head Tatiana Slipachuk said on Saturday announcing the official results of the July 21 parliament election.

Four parties have secured seats in the parliament. Among them are the Opposition Platform - For Life party with 13.05% of the vote, ex-PM Yulia Timoshenko’s Batkivshchina (or Fatherland) party with 8.18%, former President Pyotr Poroshenko’s European Solidarity party with 8.10% and rock musician Svyatoslav Vakarchuk’s Voice party with 5.82%.