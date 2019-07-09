Lavrov blasts Europe for ‘shameful’ lack of support on resolution to fight Neo-Nazism

HIGH TATRAS /Slovakia/, July 9. /TASS/. The European partners should feel ashamed for refusing to support the Russian draft resolution denouncing the revival of Neo-Nazism as unacceptable as part of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Tuesday following an informal gathering of the OSCE’s heads of diplomatic agencies.

"We definitely spoke about the problem of the revival of the Neo-Nazi trends. Ultra-radicals are raising heads in Ukraine and in the Baltic States, this is a big problem too," he said. "Unfortunately, the majority in the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly did not support the Russian draft [resolution] denouncing the revival of Neo-Nazism as unacceptable."

"This is shameful for our European partners," the Minister stressed. "But we will continue putting this topic forth in the United Nations, in the Council of Europe and at the OSCE."

According to Lavrov, Russia together with its colleagues will have prepared a package of the necessary solutions by the official meeting of the OSCE member states’ foreign ministers in early December in Bratislava.