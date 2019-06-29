Preparations for Normandy format meeting between ministers underway — Peskov

OSAKA, June 29. /TASS/. Preparations for the meeting between the foreign and defense ministers of the Normandy format countries (Russia, Ukraine, Germany, France) are underway, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.

"Preparations are underwat for the meeting in the '2+2' format — between the foreign and defense ministers," Peskov said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron have earlier confirmed their readiness to facilitate the dialogue between Ukraine and Russia, and take part in the new summit in the Normandy format. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky also said that such a meeting should be held as soon as possible. Peskov said earlier on Friday that a lot of work needs to be done to prepare for the next meeting in the Normandy format at the level of leaders.