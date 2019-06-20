US refutes reports on reconnaissance drone allegedly being shot down over Iran

MOSCOW, June 20./TASS/. The US military refuted reports about an alleged UAV being shot down over Iran, according to Al-Arabiya TV Channel.

As the media outlet reported, a US Air Force official said that "no American aerial vehicles of any kind were operating in Iran’s airspace at the time".

Earlier, Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps announced that an American UAV was shot down in the country’s south. According to Press TV, Iranian military destroyed the Global Hawk reconnaissance drone. The media outlet noted the UAV was shot down in the province of Hormozgan. The Iranian top brass also pointed out that the drone was destroyed after having breached the country’s airspace.