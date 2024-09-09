Russian stars Medvedev, Rublev maintain top 10 spots in first post-US Open ATP rankings

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. /TASS/. Russia’s Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev remained in 5th and 6th place respectively in the ATP’s latest (the Association of Tennis Professionals) rankings of the world’s best tennis players, according to the ATP Rankings list released on Monday.

At this year’s final Grand Slam event, the 2024 US Open, which concluded in New York on September 8, Medvedev battled through to the quarterfinals and Rublev reached Round 4.

Medvedev came in 5th in the ATP Ranking with 5,475 points while Rublev retained 6th place with 4,645 points.

The Top-10 of the ATP Ranking List is as follows: 1st Jannik Sinner (Italy, 11,180 points), 2nd Alexander Zverev (Germany, 7,075), 3rd Carlos Alcaraz (Spain, 6,690), 4th Novak Djokovic (Serbia, 5,560), 5th Daniil Medvedev (Russian athlete playing under a neutral status at ATP tournaments, 5,475), 6th Andrey Rublev (Russian athlete playing under a neutral status at ATP tournaments, 4,645), 7th Taylor Fritz (the United States, 4,060), 8th Hubert Hurkacz (Poland, 4,060), 9th Casper Ruud (Norway, 4,010), 10th Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria, 3,965).

The 2024 US Open was held on outdoor hard courts at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York between August 26 and September 8. The tournament had $75 million in prize money up for grabs. This year’s men’s champion was Italy’s Sinner, the World No. 1, while on the women’s side, Belarus’ Arina Sobolenko won her third career Grand Slam.

Russian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022 to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations while also canceling all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in the two countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from the 2022 Davis Cup and 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.

However, the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) allowed tennis players from Russia and Belarus to continue participating in WTA and ATP tournaments, but only under a neutral status.