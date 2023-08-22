Russia’s ex-UFC Champion Petr Yan may be back fighting by yearend — team’s source

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russia’s former UFC Bantamweight Champion Petr Yan is expected to be back fighting again at least before the yearend, a spokesman for the fighter’s team told TASS on Tuesday.

"Petr [Yan] will not be back until the end of the year at the earliest. His next [fighting] opponent is still to be decided."

Russia’s 30-year-old Yan, nicknamed 'No Mercy,' boasts a professional career record of 16 wins (seven by KO/TKO, one by submission, eight by decision) and five defeats.

In his previous fight on March 11 the Russian fighter suffered a defeat from Georgia’s Merab Dvalishvili, nicknamed 'The Machine.'

The UFC (the Ultimate Fighting Championship) is the largest MMA (mixed martial arts) promotion event around the globe featuring world’s top-rank fighters. Many Russian fighters are participating in the UFC competitions.