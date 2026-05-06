FSB detains seven accomplices of Ukrainian intelligence services in eight regions

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service has detained seven collaborators of the Ukrainian special services, the FSB press office reported.

"The FSB has suppressed the activities of five accomplices of Ukraine’s special services and two propagandists of the Kiev regime’s terrorist activities in the Udmurt, Altai, Trans-Baikal, Amur, Astrakhan, Leningrad, Ryazan, and Tomsk Regions," the statement said.

According to the press office, four Russian citizens and one foreign national were detained, "who, while in the cities of Izhevsk, Barnaul, Blagoveshchensk, and Astrakhan, were collecting information on defense industry facilities and transport infrastructure, as well as on Russian servicemen participating in the special military operation, on behalf of Ukrainian special services, with the aim of carrying and terrorist acts." Their activities were coordinated via Telegram.

Investigators have initiated criminal cases against them under Articles 33, 30, and 205 of the Russian Criminal Code (incitement and preparation of a terrorist act), Articles 30 and 205 (preparation of a terrorist act), Article 281.1 (assistance to sabotage activities), Article 222.1 (illegal acquisition of explosives or explosive devices), Article 205.5 (participation in a terrorist organization), and Article 272.1 (illegal handling of unlawfully obtained personal data).

Justification of sabotage and terrorist attacks

In addition, Russian citizens who justified attacks carried out by the Ukrainian armed forces using drones and missile systems against fuel and energy sites, the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, and who called for sabotage and terrorist attacks on transport infrastructure facilities in Russia were identified and detained in Kingisepp, Chita, and Tomsk.

Investigative authorities have initiated criminal cases under Article 205.2 of the Russian Criminal Code (public justification of terrorist activity).

The FSB noted that accomplices of Ukrainian intelligence services could face life imprisonment based on the totality of the crimes committed; promoting terrorist activities online is also punishable by a lengthy prison sentence.